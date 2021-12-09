Peloton Releases a Statement After Shocking 'And Just Like That' Death

The first episode of HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, has an entire scene on a Peloton bike -- but it might not have been the sort of promotion the company was expecting.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Do not read on if you haven't watched the first two episodes of And Just Like That.

Fans of the beloved franchise were shocked to see Carrie Bradshaw's husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), tragically die of a heart attack, just moments after completing his 1,000th ride on a Peloton bike with his favorite instructor, Allegra, played by real-life instructor Jess King.

On Thursday, Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist and member of Peloton's health and wellness advisory council, released a statement to the Los Angeles Times about Big's death.

“I’m sure Sex and the City fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” said Dr. Steinbaum, before adding that she doesn't blame Big's death on his vigorous Peloton workout.

“Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season 6," she continued. "These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

Mr. Big previously had heart surgery for a "blockage" in SATC's season 6, which was addressed in the episode, "The Domino Effect."

Steinbaum thinks that Mr. Big's death could be a helpful lesson to viewers, urging them to "talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy," adding, "Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely.”

As for King, it's unclear whether she knew about Big's death ahead of agreeing to her cameo, but she did post about the series premiere.

"It’s PREMIERE DAY of @justlikethatmax and I am tickled to have been a part of it. I grew up watching Sex and the City religiously with my mom, it’s one of our favorite shows, so being included in their newest series was a dream come true!," King captioned a clip of her And Just Like That appearance, which also showed her and her friends' reaction.

New episodes of And Just Like stream every Thursday on HBO Max.