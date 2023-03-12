x
Pedro Pascal Poses With Salma Hayek on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

Pedro Pascal made a few friends on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, stopping to pose with Salma Hayek before heading inside for Hollywood's biggest night. 

Pascal wore a high-necked band collar shirt with a black suit. Hayek stunned in a sequined orange gown. The two actors also stopped to pose with Valentina Paloma Pinault and Javiera Balmaceda. 

Pascal's appearance at the Oscars comes on the same night that HBO will air the finale of The Last of Us season 1. The much-anticipated event will mark the conclusion of the show's first installment after a whirlwind success. Pascal stars in the show alongside Bella Ramsey -- both actors have been lauded for the stellar performances. 

The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel airs live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, keep checking back into ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage including all the night's big winners

