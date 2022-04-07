Paula Patton Is Unbothered by Fried Chicken Recipe Criticism: 'It's Just the Way We Do It'

Paula Patton isn't letting some light roasting change the way she makes her mother's fried chicken.

The Sacrifice actress recently found herself the topic of online conversation after a five-minute Instagram cooking video she made in March resurfaced. Viewers were sent to the video by athlete Ashley Spencer who took to Tiktok to critique the actress' recipe in a now-viral video.

Both Spencer -- an Olympic bronze medalist -- and online critics questioned Patton's method of cleaning her chicken and seasoning the meat. In the edited video, Patton only cleans the chicken with cold water and goes on to put batches of the chicken pieces into the flour before placing the flour-coated chicken pieces into hot oil and then adding the seasoning.

"You've got dirty flour and unseasoned chicken. Where's the seasoning?" Spencer asked in her TikTok video. "The spices fell off in the grease!"

"Paula, don't eat that. I think your mama is joking," she said in another part of the video.

But Patton took the burn with the most gracious and unbothered response.

On Tuesday the Mission Impossible franchise alum responded to the criticism with a new video, captioning her post, "Peace, love and fried chicken.”

Explaining that she's currently in Mexico with her son, Julian Fuego, Patton shared that she awoke to people informing her of the growing conversation surrounding her widely criticized chicken recipe.

"That's OK, I just wanted to respond and say listen, I get it, it might look crazy, it is the way we do it. My mom taught me it, it's my mom's recipe," she said, going on to address the biggest subject of concern -- the way she cleans her chicken.

Patton assured her fans that she thoroughly cleaned her poultry even if the video doesn't show it completely, especially because she served the chicken at her son's school. And while she is open to "suggestions" about other fried chicken recipes, she made sure to let her viewers know that she will always follow that particular recipe when making her mother's chicken.

"It's all good because everybody's got their own way of making things," she said. "And I'll take suggestions, I'll make a new kind of fried chicken, but I'm gonna always make my mom's chicken the way she did it. We put the seasoning in the oil and all that. It's just the way we do it."