Paula Abdul to Step in for Luke Bryan on 'American Idol' Following His COVID-19 Diagnosis

Paula Abdul is stepping into Luke Bryan's shoes. The 44-year-old country singer announced on Monday that he's in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, and will miss the first of American Idol's live shows on April 12.

Abdul, who was an Idol judge for eight seasons, from 2002 to 2009, will judge in Bryan's place, alongside Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, ABC announced on Monday.

This marks the first time Abdul has appeared on Idol since the show moved from Fox to ABC in 2018.

"Luke will be missed at our first #AmericanIdol LIVE show tonight, but he is resting now in quarantine at home and we’re wishing him a speedy recovery," the show wrote on Instagram. "We’re so excited to announce @paulaabdul will be stepping in as a guest judge to join Lionel Richie and Katy Perry as we get closer to crowning a new winner!"

Bryan tweeted the news of his COVID diagnosis and upcoming Idol absence on Monday, writing that he's "sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show."

"I tested positive for COVID," he wrote. "But I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon."

The "That's My Kind of Night" singer appeared on Sunday's pre-taped American Idol episode, but Monday will be the competition show's first live shows.

Bryan was also set to perform at Sunday's ACM Awards, but no official announcement has been made as to whether he will attend the awards show or perform.