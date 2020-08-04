Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shares Never-Before-Seen Video of the Late Actor

Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, posted a heartwarming video of her later father to Instagram on Tuesday.

The brief clip, which she shared for the first time, showed a sweet, adorable side to her dad as he laughed and hugged his little girl.

In the video, Meadow is seen opening the door to her dad's room and surprising him with a loud, "Hi!" causing him to be startled into a fit of laughter as she wishes him a happy birthday.

"You just scared the hell outta me!" Paul laughingly says in the clip, before hugging his daughter on his bed.

"I never thought I’d share this. But it felt right," Meadow, 21, captioned the clip. "Be good. I love you. Stay safe."

On Nov. 30, 2013, Paul and his friend, Roger Rodas, were riding in a Porsche Carrera GT when it crashed and exploded in Santa Clarita, California. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The actor was 40.

Meadow previously paid tribute to her dad on his birthday back in September, sharing a beaming snapshot of the Fast and Furious star hugging his daughter when she was much younger.

"Happy birthday to the loveliest soul I’ll ever know," Meadow wrote alongside the emotional photo.

