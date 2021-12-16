Paul Rudd Jokes About Joining the 'Five-Timers Club' in New 'SNL' Promo

Paul Rudd's joining elite company at Saturday Night Live, but that's not stopping him from cracking a joke, even if it comes at his expense.

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife star appeared alongside musical guest Charli XCX and SNL cast member Ego Nwodim in a promo for the upcoming show, which closes out the 47th season. In the clip, Nwodim congratulated Rudd for joining the "Five-Timers Club." Rudd thanks Nwodim, prompting the English singer/songwriter to ask, "Oh, this is your fifth time hosting?"

Rudd, putting his comedic chops on full display, quipped, "No, no no. I was just arrested for the fifth time this week."

Another promo included Rudd deciding not to divulge his Christmas wish because "it's so bizarre and so utterly horrifying that if I say it out loud you two might never look at me the same."

Perhaps the funniest moment happened when the ageless wonder actually aged himself after the 52-year-old actor couldn't pronounce the musical guest's stage name.

Charli will be performing for the second time as SNL's musical guest, debuting music off her highly anticipated upcoming album, Crash. But the spotlight belongs to Rudd, who is making his fifth appearance as host.

Since the show's inception in 1975, there are now a total of 21 hosts who have had the honor to guest host at least five times, Hence, the "Five-Timers Club."

The so-called club wasn't actually even a thing, until Tom Hanks mentioned it when he guest hosted for the fifth time back on Dec. 8, 1990. And it wasn't until 1999 when the club reared its head again on TV, courtesy of Danny DeVito, who mentioned his admission into the club.

Some of the most recent celebs who have reached the "Five-Timers Club" includes Justin Timberlake, Ben Affleck, Scarlett Johansson, Melissa McCarthy, Dwayne Johnson, Jonah Hill, Will Ferrell and, now, Rudd.

The late actor, Buck Henry, was the first one to reach the club, in 1977. He hosted a total of 10 shows, but it's Alec Baldwin who holds the record for most times hosting with a whopping 17.