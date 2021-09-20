Paul Bettany Says He's 'Already In' for 'WandaVision' Season 2 (Exclusive)

WandaVision was set up as a limited series, but the fans and the actors alike seem on board for a possible second season.

At Sunday's 2021 Emmys in Los Angeles, ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with leading man Paul Bettany -- who portrays Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) husband, vibranium-synthezoid Vision, in both the series and the Marvel movies -- about reprising his role another time -- but he didn't seem hopeful.

"We're here for a limited series so I don't think so," Bettany said of a possible second season.

However, if WandaVision were ever to return for more episodes on Disney+, Bettany assured fans, "I'm already in. If it's there, I'm in."

At the 50-year-old actor's side at the Emmys was his wife, acclaimed actress Jennifer Connelly, who was thrilled to be supporting her husband, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series. "I'm happy to be here and celebrating his work and the work of all the nominees," she told ET.

For those who have yet to watch WandaVision, the series blends the style of classic sitcoms with the MCU and follows Wanda and Vision, two super-powered beings, living their ideal suburban lives -- but not everything is as it seems. The series, also starring Kathryn Hahn and Teyonah Parris, is currently streaming on Disney+.