Patrick Mahomes Kisses Wife Brittany and Daughter Sterling Skye Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Patrick Mahomes had some sweet pre-game kisses! Ahead of the kick-off for the Super Bowl LVII, the 27-year-old quarterback was joined on the sideline by his wife, Brittany, and their 23-month-old daughter Sterling Skye. Prior to getting in position next to his team, the history-making QB shared a kiss with his wife and their baby girl.

Patrick and Brittany weren't joined by their 2-month-old baby boy, Bronze.

Ahead of the game, Brittany took to her Instagram to show off her and Sterling's Super Bowl outfits. The model, posted clips on her Instagram Stories of her picking out her "cute, simple and comfy," all-red two-piece look.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Ahead of making her way to Allegiant Stadium in Arizona, the model posed for some shots. "See ya'll soon," she captioned an image of her repping her man in the all-red, which she completed with her white heels.

Thinking ahead to celebrations, Brittany showed off the all-white Adidas she plans to switch into when it's time to celebrate.

Instagram/brittanylynne

Brittany wasn't the only one of Mahomes' girls ready for game day with her style. Brittany shared a picture of Sterling rocking a black leather jacket with her dad's number "15" on the back. Which she completed with little jeans that had a patch with "15" on the pocket.

Instagram/brittanylynne

Patrick is one of two historic quarterbacks playing in this year's game. The Chief's MVP along with his team will face-off against the Philadelphia Eagles QB, Jalen Hurts -- marking the first time two Black quarterbacks are competing during the Super Bowl.