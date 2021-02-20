Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Are Married: See The Stunning Pics

They did! Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are officially husband and wife. The Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback and his longtime love tied the knot on Saturday, during a beautiful ceremony in Maui. The happy couple shared the news with the same post on their respective Instagram accounts.

“Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes 🤍,” the captioned read. The announcement was accompanied by a carousel of photos from their big day. In the first picture, the newly married couple walk hand in hand and show off their amazing wedding attire. In the next, the pair are all smiles as they are photographed with their one-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes' post ends with a picture of them sharing a kiss in front of the Hawaiian sunset. For the occasion, the groom wore a sleek grey suit with a white tie. The bride was stunning in a white gown by Versace with cutouts on the side and a flowing ruffled train.

Their baby girl was adorable in an all-white dress. On hand to celebrate the occasion was Mahomes' brother, Jason Mahomes, who was the best man. In addition to his teammate, Travis Kelce, who was one of the groomsmen.

Kelce’s girlfriend, Kayla Nicole was one of Matthew’s bridesmaids. Prior to walking down the aisle, the bride shared a series of photos of the couple from their pre-wedding ceremony. The carousel featured the couple with their daughter and sharing a kiss on the dance floor.

Mahomes and Matthews’ wedding comes after an almost two-year engagement. Matthews shared that her now-husband popped the question in September 2020, during a floral-filled engagement. Mahomes shared the news via his Instagram stories, with a snap of Matthew’s engagement ring. Matthews shared a series of pictures from the evening along with a special message.

“9.1.2020❤️ On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond🎉🥂💕.”

Later that month, the pair announced that they were expecting their first child, and would have to take a little break from wedding planning. “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️,” the personal trainer wrote next to a picture of her holding a sonogram, while Mahomes holds her belly.”

The pair welcomed their daughter on Feb. 20, 2021.