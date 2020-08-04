Patrick Dempsey, Neil Patrick Harris & More Fake TV Doctors Give Thanks to Real Healthcare Workers

TV doctors unite!

On Tuesday, Olivia Wilde -- who played Thirteen on House -- brought together her fellow TV doctors for a touching video thanking the real healthcare workers putting themselves on the line to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The clip, which featured castmembers from Grey's Anatomy, Scrubs, E.R. and more, offered sincere gratitude, and some laughs along the way.

"The closest thing I've ever come to being a doctor is putting on a costume, and while it is close, it's not quite the same. But I just want to say thank you to the real healthcare heroes out there, and there are some other people who want to say thank you as well," Wilde began.

Patrick Dempsey added, "I want to thank all the doctors and the nurses. The real ones, not the ones that are on television."

"I'm not a doctor, but I was paid to be one on TV. I'm pretty sure that's the expression," Neil Patrick Harris said. "I wish I was there with you guys to assist in my medical capacity, but probably all I would be doing would be writing prescriptions for myself, which is kind of all I did when I was 16 and 17."

Sarah Chalke pointed out all the healthcare workers who are stepping up in this time of need -- and hilariously offered her services. "I know that they're recruiting retired doctors and nurses, and if you want to recruit the fake doctors, we are ready," she insisted. "We can hand you... stuff!"

"I hope you can find some comfort in knowing you're being thought about and prayed for," Edie Falco shared.

"Thank you for your courage and for going out there into the world and doing everything you can to fight this horrible, horrible virus," Zach Braff added.

Donald Faison, Julianna Margulies, Maura Tierney, Lisa Edelstein, Jennifer Morrison, Omar Epps, Kal Penn, Peter Jacobson, Sandra Oh, Kate Walsh, Freddie Highmore and Jennifer Garner also shared messages in the video.

"On this #worldhealthday please consider donating to buy essential resources for these first responders who are risking their lives for us," Wilde captioned the clip. "Thriveglobal.com/firstresponders #firstrespondersfirst."

Many celebs have used their platforms since the coronavirus outbreak to encourage fans to stay home and do their part to slow the spread of the disease. Some -- including Oprah Winfrey, Kylie Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Live -- have also donated to coronavirus relief.

