Patricia Heaton Celebrates 'Three Years of Freedom From Alcohol' In Inspiring Message

Patricia Heaton is commemorating an inspiring milestone. The celebrated sitcom actress is celebrating three years of sobriety with an uplifting and inspirational message.

Heaton, 63, shared a video to Instagram on Saturday, which she recorded while going on a hike around her neighborhood.

"Just finishing my 3 and a half mile walk around the reservoir. It's July, when we celebrate our nation's freedom. Also, I'm celebrating three years of freedom from alcohol for me!" Heaton said in the clip. "So I just wanted to share that with you."

The Everybody Loves Raymond alum also shared an encouraging message and offered a helping hand to her fans who may be considering trying to quit drinking or are going through the process right now.

"Message me if any of you are thinking about doing that, or are doing that now and need some encouragement, or anything at all," Heaton said with a smile. "Have a great day!"

Heaton captioned the post, "A lot to celebrate this month. #3years."

Last year, Heaton joined ET virtually, and opened up about spending quarantine with her kids, her planned projects, and figuring out the next steps in her own life amid the uncertainty.

