Pat Sajak Reveals How Much Longer He Plans to Host 'Wheel of Fortune' (Exclusive)

Pat Sajak is looking toward his future on TV. The beloved Wheel of Fortune star is the longest serving game show host in TV history, and he's opening up about how much longer he feels he'll be helming the iconic series.

Sajak and his TV partner Vanna White recently opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier ahead of the season two premiere of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and they reflected on their time together and if they see retirement on the horizon.

"We're certainly closer to the end than the beginning," Sajak shared, candidly. "I'd like to leave before people tune in and look at me and say, 'Ooh, what happened to him?'"

"I wouldn't bet on seeing us in, like, 10 years, I would say," Sajak added, before asking White, "Is that fair [to say]?"

"Probably, yes," White concurred with a smile.

White and Sajak have both been stalwart presences on Wheel of Fortune together for nearly four decades -- a time span that Sajak said is almost "unfathomable." However their time together has made them something like a family.

"We've been together for like 38 years and he's like my brother," White said. "He's funny, I mean we could finish each other's sentences if we wanted to, we know each other that well."

While taking a break might be a plan for the distant future, fans don't have to worry any time soon. The pair recently re-signed contracts to be a part of the show through 2024.

Meanwhile, the new season of their special primetime spinoff series Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns on Sunday, with celeb contestants Jason Alexander, Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke, and WWE pro (and current DWTS contestant) The Miz.

Over the course of the first season, dozens of big stars played the beloved game, but Sajak has one dream celeb he'd love to see spin the wheel.

"I would pick Meryl Streep. Because I just want to have Meryl Streep standing there and saying, 'Come on, big money!'" Sajak said with a laugh. "That's my dream."

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 2 kicks off Sunday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.