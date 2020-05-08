Paris Jackson Calls It Quits With Boyfriend Gabriel Glenn After Nearly 2 Years of Dating

Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn are going their separate ways. The pair -- who also make up the music duo The Soundflowers -- have called it quits, according to multiple reports.

The news comes shortly after the premiere of the final episode of their six-part Facebook Watch docuseries, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn, which went live Tuesday morning.

Jackson -- who is the daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson -- admitted during the final episode that she and Glenn had been "constantly butting heads" and that they "both have double stubborn energy."

Jackson, 22, sparked a romantic relationship with Glenn in November 2018, several months after they first met that April, and said in the episode that she considers Glenn to be "one of many soulmates."

"We said when we first got together, even if we didn't work out as a couple, we always would want to be in a band together," Glenn shared during the final episode. "Our music was one thing we wanted to hold on to no matter what."

As The Soundflowers, Jackson and Glenn have been performing music since 2018 and released their first EP, which was self-titled, in June.

The split was reportedly amicable and they hold no ill will toward each other, sources told TMZ. The outlet reports that Jackson has been focusing heavily on her own music and has spent a great deal of time recently in the studio recording new tunes.

For more on Jackson and her burgeoning music career, check out the video below.