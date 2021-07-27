Paris Hilton Talks Future Motherhood Plans and Her Dream Guests for New Netflix Cooking Show (Exclusive)

Paris Hilton is ready and excited for motherhood -- eventually. The TV personality shot down pregnancy rumors in the latest episode of her podcast, but that doesn't mean she's not looking forward to it sometime in the future.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Hilton on Tuesday, as she was promoting her upcoming Netflix series, Cooking With Paris, where she admitted that she's already thought about how her life and career dynamics will change when she one day becomes a mom.

"I always love being a boss babe. I love working hard. I'm running a huge empire so I'm always focused on my business," Hilton shared. "But one day when I become a mother, I'm not going to be traveling the way that I used to. It was way too much."

Hilton also said that she often talks about motherhood and what it's like to have kids with her sister, Nicky Hilton, who is a mom to two daughters -- 5-year-old Lily-Grace and 3-year-old Teddy, whom she shares with husband James Rothschild.

Hilton explained how her sister revealed to her that being a parent "changes your whole life completely."

"It's just the true meaning of life. It brings you so much joy and so much love that you could never even have imagined before," Hilton said. "So I just can't wait for that day one day."

Hilton is gearing up for her wedding to fiancé Carter Reum, and expressed that she's excited her groom-to-be fits in so well with those closest to her.

"I just love that Carter is so close with my family as well and excited to join our families all together," shared Hilton, adding, "I am so blessed that my parents are still together. They've been together since they were teenagers and fell in love, so it's a relationship that I look up to."

During a special episode of This is Paris podcast on Tuesday, she staunchly denied rumors that she's pregnant.

"I also woke up to about 3,000 texts. All my iPhones are blowing up, all five of them. Everyone wishing me congratulations and so happy for me. Heard from people I haven't heard from in years," Hilton said, joking that she is pregnant with triplets before quickly shooting down the rumor. "I'm just kidding. I am not pregnant. Not yet. I’m waiting until after the wedding."

Reminding people that they can't always believe everything they read, she added that her dress is being made right now and while she isn't pregnant she "can't wait to have children in 2022."

In the meantime, Hilton is starring in the new series Cooking With Paris, in which she cooks elaborate meals with, and for, some of her celebrity friends.

"I was just looking through my phone and just seeing, like, who would be fun in the kitchen, and there were so many people," Hilton told ET. "I asked all my friends. Everyone immediately said yes right away. And now we have tons of extra options for season 2 because we couldn't fit them all into the first season."

As for her dream guests for future seasons, Hilton shared, "I think Britney would be fun to cook with. Madonna would be amazing. Gaga, all the icons."

Hilton has been very vocally supportive of Britney Spears throughout her conservatorship battle and legal drama in recent weeks, and the TV star said she's "just sending her so much love and support."

"I am so incredibly proud of her for being so strong, using her voice, standing up for herself. Just taking control of her life," the socialite said. "I just love her so much and I am just extremely proud."

Hilton's new series, Cooking With Paris, premieres Aug. 4 on Netflix. Tune into Wednesday's Entertainment Tonight to hear more from Hilton about her new series, her relationship and her motherhood plans. Check here for local show times.