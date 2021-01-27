Paris Hilton Starts IVF to Ensure She Has Boy and Girl Twins

Paris Hilton is set on having twins -- a boy and a girl -- and is already on her way to getting what she wants. The 39-year-old heiress and DJ has been talking about this dream of hers for a while now, but in a new interview with The Trend Reporter With Mara podcast, Hilton explains that this isn't just a whim she hopes will work out. She's taken concrete steps to assure that she and her "dream guy," businessman Carter Reum, get the family they want.

"We want to have twins first and then I don't know, either three or four children," Hilton says of her family planning with Reum. "We have been doing the IVF so I can pick twins if I like."

In fact, it's Hilton's longtime friend and former assistant, Kim Kardashian West, who gave her the idea.

"Kim is actually the one who told me about that. I didn't know anything about it," she said of IVF. "And I'm happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor. So yeah, we have them all ready to go."

When podcast host Mara Schiavocampo asked if Hilton has done an egg extraction, she said she had.

"It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple times," Hilton shared. "And just doing it together and having a partner that's so supportive and always makes me feel like a princess all the time and was so caring and amazing with me that it wasn't that bad."

She encouraged other women to do that if they have their heart set on particular genders for their children.

Though she and Reum have been together for 15 months, they have known each other for 15 years.

She shared that he is "100 percent" the one for her.

"We talk about all the time and planning our babies' names and all of that so I'm really excited just to move on for the next step of my life and finally have a real life, because I really do believe that having a family, having children is the meaning of life and I haven't gotten to experience that yet because I don't feel that anyone deserved that love from me," she said. "And now I've finally found the person who does so I cannot wait for that next step."

Back in September, Hilton spoke with ET about the next stage of her life.

"I am just so excited for that next step and to get married and have babies and just finally be as happy as I always wished," she said at the time.

