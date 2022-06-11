Paris Hilton Says She Turned Down President Biden Dinner DJ Gig to Attend Britney Spears' Wedding

Paris Hilton says she turned down a DJ gig at a dinner for world leaders hosted by President Joe Biden because it conflicted with another major event: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding.

The hotel heiress made the revelation on her This is Paris podcast one day after attending the star-studded celebration at the singer's Thousand Oaks, California home.

"I was actually asked to DJ for the president and all of the other presidents around the world for the dinner," she explained, "but this was more important to me." Paris is referring to Biden's dinner welcoming world leaders as part of the ninth Summit of the Americas.

Paris, Kathy Hilton, Madonna, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez were just some of the celebrities who attended the intimate ceremony. Paris wouldn't divulge much details about her experience at the ceremony, but she did express how happy she is for her longtime friend.

"I'm not going to go into any details because it was the princess bride's night and that's her story to tell,"she said. "But all I can say is that I'm so incredibly happy for her. She looked stunning and it just made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale."

Also on Friday, Spears posted a behind-the-scenes video of her "fairytale" wedding. The singer posted a video set to a rendition of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love," and it showed a sketch of the outfits, followed by a peak at Britney's jewelry and her dress.

Spears captioned her post saying, "Fairytales are real." Asghari dropped a comment saying, "Out of a movie," followed by a red heart emoji.

Hilton commented on the video saying, “Such a magical evening. So happy you found your fairytale ending. You deserve all the love and happiness in the world. So happy to be there to celebrate with you on your special day. Love you sis.”