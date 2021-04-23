Paris Hilton Says Her New Short Hair Was Inspired by Katie Couric

Paris Hilton is sharing the inspiration behind her new shorter hairstyle.

In a new episode of her This Is Paris podcast, the 40-year-old entrepreneur details her decision to chop off her "mermaid" locks and how Katie Couric inspired her hairstyle. Hilton begins by talking about her first night going out for an Oscars dinner party at Craigs in West Hollywood.

"It was so much fun to get dressed up, all dolled up, hair and makeup done," she shares. "I had my hair cut shorter too, which I'm loving. I was so nervous to cut my hair in the beginning because I was just so used to having this long, mermaid hair. But after my Lanvin campaign, it was just getting such amazing reactions and I just felt like I looked so chic."

She adds that her fiancé, Carter Reum, also told her that she looked "stunning" with her hair short. "I was like, 'All right, chop it off.'"

"I'm loving my short hair," Hilton continues, before sharing how she and her hairdresser, Glen Coco, created the new look. She recalls telling him that she just interviewed Couric and how she told him, "I love her hair and I just want it to look like this."

"I showed him the video of Katie Couric, and he's like, 'What? I was not expecting you to say you want your hair done like Katie Couric,'" she says. "I was like, 'Well, I love it, I think it looks so chic, it's beautiful, and I told her I was going to copy her hairdo.'"

Hilton went on to share how she chose her stunning pink Valentino gown for the Oscars event. While she had an array of choices, the Valentino piece stole her heart.

"It literally looked like if Barbie was wearing a Valentino gown mixed with Marilyn Monroe. It gave me that vibe from that movie ... when she's in the pink gown with diamonds," she details.

Hilton also fawns over her fiancé and how handsome he looked in his tux. She also admits that when she walked into the event, she was "very overdressed."

"So I felt kinda beyond, but Carter made me feel good," she shares, before going into details of the event, what they ate and who they saw at the party.

Reum proposed to Hilton on a special trip for her 40th birthday in February. During a podcast episode, the heiress shared her plans to take Reum's last name, start a family and more.

"I'm going to take it, but I feel like a hyphenated thing like Paris Hilton-Reum," Hilton told Hunter March. "Because my name is just my name. I like it."

Hilton revealed in January that she had started IVF, and was set on having boy-girl twins with Reum.

"I can’t wait to have a family with him," she added on her podcast. "It’s something that I’ve really been looking forward to and we’ve talked about a lot ever since we've been together, just having a family is going to be so exciting and how cute they're going to be, and how fun it's going to be. First the wedding, then the babies."

