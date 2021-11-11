Paris Hilton Marries Carter Reum in Lavish Ceremony

Paris Hilton has tied the knot with Carter Reum! The 40-year-old heiress married the entrepreneur on Thursday in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to Hilton's rep for comment.

Ahead of her nuptials, Hilton said on the latest episode of This is Paris podcast that she was most "nervous" for her first dance. "I have not had a free second. I've been wedding planning... I did dancing lessons twice. It's just hard," she said, teasing that she would be dancing in "huge gown" with a long train.

Hilton took to Instagram Thursday night to celebrate her nuptials, and to give fans a first look at her stunning white wedding gown.

"My forever begins today... ✨💍 11/11 💝#JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum," she captioned the gorgeous snapshot.

Hilton and 40-year-old Reum got engaged in February after over a year of dating. Hilton shared pictures of Reum popping the question on her birthday on Instagram.

"When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it. 💫," she wrote. "My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. 🏝️ As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. 💍 I said yes, yes to forever ❤️ There's no one I'd rather spend forever with. ✨. Here's to Love - the Forever Kind 💋."

Hilton has shared that she wants to have children with Reum, including in an interview with ET in September 2020.

"He really is just so incredible -- supportive, loyal, kind, brilliant, and I look up to him so much," she gushed about Reum. "He is always giving me business advice and is so caring and romantic. We just have the best time together."

"I was never really open to a relationship, because I wasn't ready to open my heart, just because of what I've been through," she continued. "I never had let anyone fully in until now, and I am just so excited for that next step and to get married and have babies and just finally be as happy as I always wished."

In June, Hilton told ET that their wedding ceremony would be "something magical and fun."

"You know, I'm not your traditional bride," Hilton acknowledged, sharing that her adorable puppy would be involved. "There has to be my little Chihuahua, Diamond Baby."

"I've never been with someone who loves and supports me so much, and lifts me up, and isn't intimidated," she added of Reum. "[He] is just my best friend and my prince charming all rolled into one."

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August, she said that her wedding would be a three-day extravaganza with 10 outfit changes.

"I'll definitely get a DJ because it's too much," she said when asked about possibly DJing her own wedding. "We'll have a band as well. It's going to be a three-day affair, so we'll have a lot happening. ... Lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes."

Hilton and Reum's wedding will be filmed for a 13-part wedding docuseries, Paris in Love, which follows her from her engagement, to bridal dress shopping and wedding planning, to their joint bachelor-bachelorette party in Las Vegas. Paris in Love will begin streaming Nov. 11 on Peacock.