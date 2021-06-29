Paris Hilton Is 'Not Offended' by Britney Spears' Comments About Her During Hearing, Source Says

"Paris and Britney have known each other and been friends for years," the source says. "Paris knows Britney's comments were taken out of context and not meant to be an attack against her or what she's been through by any means."

"Paris fully supports Britney and knows Britney has her back too," adds the source. "They've shared so many memories together over the years and Paris is confident in their relationship."

While speaking to the court directly last week, Britney referenced Paris' claims that she was verbally and physically abused at the Provo Canyon School when she was 17 years old. Britney seemingly brought up the allegations as a way to provide an example to the judge of why it's hard for celebrities to speak out publicly on difficult topics, out of fear of not being believed or taken seriously.

"The Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school, I didn't believe any of it," Britney said. "I'm sorry… I'm an outsider and I'll just be honest, I didn't believe it. Maybe I'm wrong, and that's why I didn't want to say any of this to anybody, to the public, because people would make fun of me, or laugh at me and say, 'She's lying, she's got everything, she's Britney Spears.' I'm not lying."

Just days after the hearing, Paris -- who has been a longtime supporter of the #FreeBritney movement -- declared "Free Britney" while performing a DJ set at the grand opening of Resorts World Las Vegas. The viral hashtag was created by fans and still used today by people who claim that Britney is being held against her will, and is trying to call for help through her social media posts.

"We love you, Britney," Paris exclaimed. "Free Britney."

Paris also played Britney's 2007 song, "Piece of Me," at one point, telling the crowd that she was dedicating it to the singer, whom she called "a queen, a legend." "We are thinking of you," she added. "I love you, Britney."

Paris also expressed her support for Britney while chatting with ET on the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted back in May.

"I love her," she gushed at the time. "I was actually texting her last week, and she's just so sweet and down to earth and really an amazing woman. I'm so proud of her."

During last week's hearing, Britney spoke out against the conservatorship she's been under for 13 years, and did not hold back in her account of her experiences. Speaking for over 20 minutes, Britney asked the court to terminate it in order to get her "life back." She also explained why she believes the conservatorship is "abusive," including claims that she has been prevented from removing her IUD in order to have more kids.

"I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it, but now I'm telling you the truth, OK," Britney explained in part of her statement, which you can read in full here. "I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry, it's insane and I'm depressed. I cry every day."

"It's enough and it makes no sense at all ... I'm done," Britney continued, accusing her father, Jamie Spears, and those involved in her conservatorship of "criminal" behavior. "I want to sue my family, to be totally honest with you."

After a brief recess, Jamie's attorney said, "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much. "

