'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-ho on His 'Really F**king Crazy' Oscar Wins

Bong Joon-ho is having a heck of a night.

The director and his film, Parasite, took home four awards at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday night -- Best International Feature Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture. Backstage, he offered his candid reaction to his big wins.

"It's really f**king crazy!" he yelled into the mic.

As for how he managed to win over Hollywood with the South Korean black comedy thriller, Bong said through his translator, Sharon Choi, "I'm just a very strange person. I just did what I've always done with great artists, with producer Kwok [Sin Ae] and co-writer Han Jin Won, and with all my actors. It was the same process making this film, but we've had these amazing results."

"It still feels very surreal," he added. "I still feel like something will hit me and I will wake up from this dream."

Bong also opened up about his Best Director win. Besides Best Picture, which has never been won by a foreign language film before, Best Director might have been the biggest surprise of the night. In his acceptance speech for the award, Bong gave a sweet shout out to one of his idols, Martin Scorsese.

"I've seen Scorsese lose this award multiple times and he didn't know me back then, but I was so frustrated. I remember when he won for The Departed, I was so excited. So, to be nominated with him is a huge honor," he told reporters backstage. "It's hard to believe."

The filmmaker is currently working on two different projects, one in English and one in Korean, but he also has plans to out a rising filmmaker: his translator.

"You already know she's a filmmaker. I'm curious about her script," he said of Choi, who has accompanied him to the many ceremonies this awards season. "She's writing some feature length script. I'm curious about it."

CRAIG SJODIN via Getty Images

See more on Parasite in the video below.