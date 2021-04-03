Paramount Plus: What Shows Are Available on Launch Day -- and What's Still Coming

On Thursday, the ViacomCBS streaming service officially launched and with the excitement over its arrival comes a slew of new programming to dig into.

From the latest SpongeBob SquarePants movie, Sponge on the Run, featuring cameos by celebrities like Keanu Reeves and Danny Trejo, to the Real World reunion series with the original New York cast back at the same SoHo loft from season 1 to the premiere of the true-crime comedy docuseries For Heaven’s Sake (think real-life American Vandal), there’s something for everyone!

Of course, we can’t forget the thousands of shows and movies in the Paramount+ library just waiting to be streamed, including all your favorite current TV shows (The Good Fight, Star Trek: Picard) to the tried-and-true classics (I Love Lucy, Star Trek universe). Paramount+ is also aiming to premiere at least one reality show every month.

For more on what’s now streaming (and what’s still to come) on Paramount+, check out the list below.

WHAT’S NEW ON PARAMOUNT+

For Heaven’s Sake

The series, from executive producers of American Vandal, blends comedy with crime docs as it follows the search for Harold Heaven, who mysteriously disappeared from his remote cabin in Ontario, Canada, in the winter of 1934. Eighty-five years later, his great-great-nephew, Mike, attempts to solve this coldest of cold cases, with the help of his extended family and true-crime-obsessed best friend, Jackson.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years

A prequel to the original SpongeBob SquarePants series, Kamp Koral takes viewers back in time, when SpongeBob and his friends were kids meeting at their undersea camp for the first time.

The Real World Homecoming: New York

Real World Homecoming reunites all seven members of the original cast in the same New York City loft, as they revisit the shocking moments and explosive issues that transpired during the historic 1992 season and discuss how they parallel in today’s social climate. Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies (who won’t be present in the loft) and Kevin Powell will look at how the series has changed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Sponge on the Run

In the latest CG-animated movie, SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend, Patrick, and the Bikini Bottom gang take on their most epic adventure yet. When SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail, Gary, goes missing, a path of clues leads SpongeBob and Patrick to the powerful King Poseidon, who has Gary held captive in the Lost City of Atlantic City. On their mission to save Gary, SpongeBob and his pals team up for a heroic and hilarious journey where they discover nothing is stronger than the power of friendship. Keanu Reeves, Awkwafina, Danny Trejo, Snoop Dogg and Tiffany Haddish also appear.

WHAT’S CURRENTLY STREAMING

The Good Fight

A sequel spinoff of The Good Wife, the series follows Christine Baranski's Diane Lockhart on her next chapter in her professional career and personal life.

Jersey Shore

The reality show introduced the world to Snooki, The Situation, JWoww, DJ Pauly D and more as eight housemates live under the same roof in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. The cast traveled to South Beach, Florida, in season 2 and were based in Florence, Italy, in season 4.

The Stand

Based on Stephen King’s 1978 novel, the limited series picks up when a virus is leaked from a lab and kills most of mankind. The story is described as King’s “apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil.” The prolific author wrote a new coda to wrap up the story.

Star Trek Universe, including Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek goes boldly where no man (or woman) has gone before with its expansive universe, with current hits Discovery, Picard and Lower Decks.

Why Women Kill

Season 1 was led by Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and followed the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s and a lawyer in 2019, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The upcoming second season stars Lana Parrilla, Allison Tolman, Nick Frost and Matthew Daddario. The new storylines will be set in 1949 and explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.

WHAT’S COMING

Here's everything you need to know about Paramount+, how much it costs, what to watch on Paramount+ and more.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.

