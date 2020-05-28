Pamela Anderson Wants to Get Married 'One More Time' After Jon Peters Drama

Pamela Anderson still believes in love and marriage despite her most recent relationship with Jon Peters coming to an end.

Just 12 days after the 52-year-old actress and 74-year-old producer had a ceremony in Malibu, California, to celebrate their love, Anderson told ET in a statement that they had broken up before paperwork for a marriage certificate had been filed.

"I wasn’t married. No," Anderson tells The New York Times when asked about her short-lived romance with Peters. "I’m a romantic. I think I’m an easy target. And I think people just live in fear."

As for why she decided to have a ceremony, the Baywatch star admits, "I don’t know what all that was about, but I think fear really played a lot into it."

"It was just kind of a little moment,” she continues. "A moment that came and went, but there was no wedding, there was no marriage, there was no anything. It’s like it never even happened. That sounds bizarre, but that’s it."

Anderson says the brief romance with her longtime friend occurred after a trip to India. "I was in India and I went to this panchakarma cleanse, and I’d been gone for three weeks in this ayurvedic center, meditating, just so clear. I came back and VWOOM, within 24 hours, I saw Jon," she recalls. "It was like this little whirlwind thing, and it was over really quick, and it was nothing. Nothing physical. It’s just a friendship."

"We’re all wounded people," Anderson adds. "And I’m a big believer in fate, destiny, all those crazy things. So I just -- there’s something about knowing somebody for so long and thinking, 'Oh!' It's -- no hearts were broken. I don't know what his intentions were. And it's almost like I don't even want to think about it too much because it'd be probably too hurtful."

While she hopes her ex is "healthy" amid the coronavirus pandemic, she tells TheTimes that she is "not in touch with him."

Anderson doesn't seem to have any regrets about her almost-marriage to Peters. "Thank God it happened the way it happened, and I’m here and I’m happy," she says before listing the three times she was actually married. "I’ve been married three times. People think I’ve been married five times. I don’t know why. I’ve been married three times. I’ve been married to Tommy [Lee], I’ve been married to Bob [Ritchie, better known as Kid Rock] and to Rick [Salomon.] And that is it. Three marriages. I know that’s a lot, but it’s less than five."

That being said, Anderson is willing to give marriage another try. "Absolutely! Just one more time. Just one more time, please, God. One more time only. Only!" she quips.

The actress has two sons, 23-year-old Brandon and 22-year-old Dylan, with her first husband, Tommy Lee, and says she's taught them to deal with the "ups and downs" of life through their art.

"When your ribs hurt and you feel something inside, that’s what artists crave, they need that. You’ll be happy again. This will pass, and you’ll appreciate it," she shares.

