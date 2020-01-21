Pamela Anderson Marries Producer Jon Peters in Surprise Ceremony

Surprise! Pamela Anderson has married her fifth husband, movie mogul Jon Peters.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that 74-year-old Peters and 52-year-old Anderson married in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, on Jan. 20, in the presence of their children -- Anderson's sons, Brandon and Dylan, as well as Peters' daughters, Caleigh, Skye and Kendyl. Interestingly enough, Anderson and Peters dated three decades ago, and reunited recently before tying the knot.

In a statement to THR, Peters said he has wanted to be with Anderson for 35 years.

"Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way," Peters tells the outlet. "There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much. There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but -- for 35 years -- I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild -- in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated."

Meanwhile, in her own statement to THR about the wedding, Anderson replied in the form of a poem.

"Jon is the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood - no one compares -

I love him deeply like family.

His life used to scare me.

So much for a girl like me. Now I’ve seen more of life and realize ..

He’s been there all along. Never failed me -

I’m ready now and

he’s ready too - We

understand

and respect each other - We love each other without conditions. -

I’m a lucky woman. - Proof

God has a plan"

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor

ET has reached out Anderson's reps for comment.

This marks the fifth marriage for both Peters and Anderson. While Anderson's famous exes include Tommy Lee and Kid Rock, Peters was previously married to actress Lesley Anne Warren, and also dated Barbra Streisand. Peters produced Streisand's 1976 film A Star Is Born, and also produced the hit 2018 remake starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

ET spoke to Anderson in November 2015, and at the time, she said she was never getting married again.

"Marriage is hard. I'm not doing it anymore," Anderson told ET. "I've done it enough."

"For my age, I've just done so much it's not even on my radar," she added.

But Anderson recently spoke to Maxim Australia for their January 2020 issue and talked about what a potential partner needs to do to win her heart.

"Show me something new," she said. "Every person is a journey into the unknown. It’s about trust in the wildness – sometimes this takes patience, confidence and looking at the big picture. But I think it goes both ways. I lose interest easily – I want a man to teach me. I want to be treated as a woman. That’s a slippery slope these days – it’s hard for men to know what they 'can' do and it’s a bit paralyzing in this progressive movement. But equality doesn’t mean feminization – just be a man, be sensitive, be strong, be wise and just be kind."

Meanwhile, Anderson's relationship with French soccer star Adil Rami didn't end on good terms last June, when she accused him of cheating on her and called him a "monster." Watch the video below for more: