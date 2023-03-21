Padma Lakshmi and Daughter Krishna, 13, Are a Glamorous Duo in Rare Red Carpet Sighting

Padma Lakshmi and her daughter had quite the night out!

The Top Chef host stepped out with her 13-year-old daughter, Krishna, at the 2023 Blossom Ball at Cipriani in New York City on Monday evening, where they walked the red carpet together in glamorous matching black gowns for a rare family outing.

Lakshmi, 52, looked chic in a flowing black halter-neck gown that skimmed the floor and accentuated her outfit with a metallic silver alligator-print clutch. She kept her hair down and topped off her simple hairstyle with a large white flower.

Krishna, meanwhile, looked all grown up in a black strapless minidress with a flowing feather train. The stylish teen finished off her look with strappy black heels, a black choker necklace and effortlessly wavy hair tied up for her red-carpet moment alongside her mom.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Endometriosis Foundation of America

The Taste the Nation host shares her daughter with businessman Adam Dell. Lakshmi rarely discusses or posts about her daughter on social media, though last July, she took to Instagram to celebrate Krishna's 13th birthday.

When ET spoke with Lakshmi last March about season 19 of Top Chef, she marveled at how her daughter has grown up on the set.

"[She's] really grown up on the set of Top Chef," the host said at the time. "I went back to work six weeks after I had her because they had to shut down the show and wait for me while I gave birth."

Krishna has appeared on her mother's Hulu food travel show, Taste the Nation, where she told her mother in a season 1 episode she prefers pancakes over dosas. "I didn’t know what Krishna was going to say when I asked her if she liked one versus another," Lakshmi told ET in 2020. "Obviously, there was a little stab of pain in my heart, but it's hard to compete with sugar."

While "she likes experimenting in the kitchen," she said Krishna is not interested in following in her culinary footsteps. "She’s not like, 'Oh, I wanna be a chef.' She wants to be a singer."