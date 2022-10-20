'P-Valley' Renewed for Season 3 as Creator Katori Hall Thanks 'Fiercely Devoted Pynk Posse'

After an explosive season 2, P-Valley is officially coming back for more episodes. The critically acclaimed drama about the lives inside and outside the Chucalissa, Mississippi-based strip club, The Pynk, has finally been renewed for a third season by Starz, with creator Katori Hall giving thanks to the “fiercely devoted Pink posse” who has stood by the series since season 1.

Without them, she said, "We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony… Y’all are our fire."

"I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of P-Valley. With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide," Hall shared.

"And special thanks to the fuel: everyone who laid hands on this show. From the writers and producers to the cast to the crew to the executives, this show is made with great love, grit and glitter. It’s gonna take us a Mississippi minute before we’re back on your screens again, but best believe it’ll be well worth the wait," she concluded.

Starz

After putting together an intense season 2, which saw everyone’s lives upended by the coronavirus while various characters dealt with love, lust and loss, Hall told ET after the finale that she needs some time before putting season 3 together.

"I always say, ‘I think I can lay down in my grave and be well rested and be fine because I did everything that I set out to do with this season.’ I feel so satisfied," she shared at the time. "I feel proud of not only the writing, but also the acting, the moments we created."

That said, "I want people, over the next two years because it’ll take that long, to just remember these iconic TV moments that we were able to craft with love and care and consideration."

And from Megan Thee Stallion guest-starring as Tina Snow to the controversial mayoral race to the emotional tribute to victims of police violence to Teak’s heartbreaking demise, the sophomore season of P-Valley increased its weekly viewers to 10.3 million per week, making it one of Starz’s biggest shows.