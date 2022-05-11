'P-Valley' Drops Stunning Trailer for Season 2 as The Pynk Fights to Stay Open

After ET debuted the first teaser for P-Valley season 2, Starz has dropped a stunning full-length trailer for the upcoming episodes as anticipation continues to build for the series’ long-awaited return on June 3.

According to Starz, “darkness descends upon Chucalissa” as the series created by Katori Hall sees everyone “fight tooth and talon to survive.” As the trailer shows, The Pynk “struggles to remain open during a pandemic” while Autumn (Elarica Johnson) and Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) battle for the throne and new blood shakes things up on and off stage at the club.

Meanwhile, “the casino’s fate hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into overdrive” as the ensemble of characters navigates not only “these unprecedented times” but the “death and danger [that] lurk around every corner.”

In addition to Annan and Johnson, season 2 stars Brandee Evans as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton as Miss Mississippi, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Lil’ Murda, Parker Sawyers as Andre, Harriett D. Foy as Pastor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson as Corbin, Morocco Omari as Big L, Dominic DeVore as Duffy, Tyler Lepley as Diamond, Jordan M. Cox as Derrick and Skyler Joy as Gidget.

The new season will also welcome John Clarence Stewart as Big Teak, Miracle Watts as Big Bone, Shamika Cotton as Farrah as well as Gail Bean as Roulette and Psalms Salazar as Whisper, both of whom will make their mark on the pole.

P-Valley season 2 premieres Friday, June 3 on Starz.