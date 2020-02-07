Over $100 Off This Kate Spade Handbag at the Amazon Summer Sale

This Kate Spade bag is on sale for 40% off at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. The Jackson Top Zip Pebble Leather Shoulder Crossbody bag is over $100 off and currently priced at $120.47 (regularly $249.00).

The leather crossbody bag is the epitome of a timeless handbag. The medium size satchel features a pebble leather facade, an adjustable crossbody strap and an exterior and interior pocket. The elegant shape is truly versatile and pairs well with a variety of looks. This style is a great spacious daytime bag or nighttime bag to carry all your essentials for work, running errands and traveling.

Although Amazon Prime Day was postponed, the Big Style Sale continues to roll out deep discounts from loads of fashion brands like Kate Spade. In addition to the satchel, you can shop the Kate Spade Scallop 2 Touchscreen Smartwatch on discount at Amazon. The official Kate Spade website is also offering deals of their own.

Other standout markdowns on offer at the shopping event include Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs and more.