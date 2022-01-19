'Outlander': The Official Season 6 Trailer Is Here

Outlander is less than two months away from returning, and as "Droughtlander" nears the end, Starz dropped the official two-minute trailer for season 6 on Wednesday. As the dramatic trailer reveals, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) have a lot to contend with.

Based off the sixth book in Diana Gabaldon's popular series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes, the new season picks up where the fifth season leaves off after Claire has just escaped a violent encounter with Lionel Brown and returned to Fraser’s Ridge. The threat of the Revolutionary War looms over the ridge, and Claire and Jamie must choose what is best for their family.

In the new trailer, Claire has an ominous message for what's to come: "It's starting. If only they knew what was coming."

It's clear that the couple are facing an uphill battle as they try to maintain a simple life in colonial America, especially amid political unrest and a desire to continue to establish their home at Fraser's Ridge. As the new footage shows, they must defend their homestead from external forces and increasing tensions within the community that's under their watch.

"I cannot be two things at once, Claire. Rebel. A royalist. I need you for the crown and an enemy of the king," Jamie laments.

"You can't live your life afraid of being who you are," Claire perceives.

Watch the dramatic official trailer and check out the poster below.

Starz

Outlander returns Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

