'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan Says He's Faced Harassment, Death Threats and Stalking for 6 Years

Sam Heughan took to Twitter to share a lengthy message about the "constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative" he's endured over the last six years.

The 39-year-old Outlander star wrote that he was "at a loss, upset [and] hurt" by the bullying, adding that it's affecting his "life, mental state and is a daily concern."

As for the type of bullying he's speaking to, Heughan wrote that both himself and people he's associated with have "been subjected to personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information and vile, false narrative."

While he hesitated to speak out because he "always hoped these bullies would just go away," Heughan decided to make his experience public, though he couldn't "elaborate for ongoing legal reasons." He did add, though, that the people doing the bullying are "professionals: teachers, psychologists, adults who should know better."

Heughan explained that some of the "false claims" he's faced as of late "vary from me manipulating fans, being a closeted homosexual, trying to mislead or exhort fans for money and disregarding [COVID-19] advice."

"I've done non [sic] of the above," he wrote. "I'm a normal guy and nothing like the characters I play."

A lot of the recent criticism he's endured has to do with his decision to self-isolate in Hawaii amid the coronavirus pandemic. Heughan wrote that he arrived in the state prior to the travel ban when no one "knew how bad things would get." As the pandemic worsened, Heughan "decided to remain in a safe environment" after advice from "everyone I trust."

"It was a good decision. I'm safe, isolated, putting no one at risk and am not a burden to the locals," he wrote. "Several telling me they are desperate to sell their produce (as hotels and restaurants are now closed.) We have not been asked to leave."

Heughan, who's from Scotland, added that he does not want to travel "around 20 hours on several planes" to get back to the United Kingdom, where he'd be exposing himself to "more danger, to be stuck in a city."

"This will only increase the risk to others and myself," he wrote. "Recently I was ill for three months and am being doubly careful."

Heughan went on to reiterate that his bullies "have created a false narrative, shared private information and abused my loved ones and I, consistently for the last six years on blogs and SM."

"I will not entertain it anymore and am blocking anyone that writes anything defamatory or abusive," he wrote. "Sending items or stalking my private accommodation, they have harassed my work colleagues and constantly tried to hack our email and personal accounts. I'm so hurt by this."

The actor ended his message on a positive note, thanking his fans and supporters.

"As an actor in these times, we feel impotent. We can't do much but I have tried to use what leverage I have to provide a voice to charities that need it and hopefully a little entertainment or light relief. For those still unhappy I suggest you unfollow," he wrote. "To every fan that has supported me and the work I do, THANK YOU. I'm so grateful, from the bottom of my heart."

"Stay safe and please be kind to yourself and each other," he added. "There's so much more to concern ourselves with right now. See you around. xx"