'Outlander': Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan on How Claire and Jamie's 'Love Deepens' in Season 5 (Exclusive)

TV's most swoon worthy couple is finally coming back to our screens.

(Yes, we stand by that bold statement -- and if you're an Outlander fan, we know you do too!)

Outlander's highly anticipated fifth season premieres this Sunday, Feb. 16 on Starz and to celebrate the fact that we're almost out of this year-long Droughtlander, we're spilling your exclusive first sip of that Fraser-loving tea.

ET caught up with Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe at the Television Critics Association's Winter press tour last month and asked our favorite stars/producers to open up about what's ahead for Jamie and Claire's soulmate status over these next 12 episodes.

"I mean, it's amazing!" Balfe gushed when we first asked how she's feeling about the drama's fifth season debut.

"It's amazing that we have season five. It's amazing that we still feel so great about it and I think it's a strong season," the 40-year-old actress continued. "Old Claire and Jamie are very settled right now. They have their family. They have their forever home -- Claire got her Barbie dream house. Yeah, it's all good things."

Starz

Certainly, one of those "good things" is the fact that Claire and Jamie experience a much deeper love in this new season. (Trust us. We've already seen the first four episodes and loved each and every second.)

So what exactly is the secret behind Jamie and Claire's strengthened bond in season five?

"Well, I think it's a culmination of every season before," Balfe answered. "You have to earn these moments and you have to get there and I think they are finally in a place where they are settled. Last season, it was so much about building, [and] finding Fraser's Ridge, setting up that. There was not, really, the time and space to invest as much time in those relationship moments as we do this season, which I think is really important. And I think that it's great that we get to, but it has to be part of the story."

"I think the beauty of this season is that they are in this settled place, they do have that time, and we do get to see them working as a couple," the brunette beauty continued, "and we get to really see the inside of their marriage and, as you said, their love just deepens year after year and it's a really beautiful thing to be able to play."

To which Heughan added, "Yeah, no matter what is going on, whatever sort of dramatic episode, they always sort of touch base with each other. It's like their foundation. They're soulmates."

"They are," Balfe confidently concluded.

Season five of Outlander premieres Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

Outlander fans -- Keep it locked to ETonline and @LeanneAguilera all week for new and exclusive content from your favorite stars spilling everything that's ahead in season five!