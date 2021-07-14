'Outer Banks' Season 2 Trailer Reveals Higher Stakes, Bigger Dangers and Flirty Banter

Outer Banks is coming back, and the stakes couldn't be higher!

Netflix dropped the first trailer for the pulse-pounding second season of the coming-of-age adventure drama on Wednesday, giving fans a look at where John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) are hiding out, and the kind of trouble they're truly facing.

Stuck in the Bahamas and on the run from the law, John and Sarah must continue hunting for the $400 million in gold, but new players and the machinations of some old foes raise the stakes for the pair -- and the Pogues back home in North Carolina.

"My old man used to tell me, it's best to never say you've hit rock bottom. 'Trust me,' he said, 'You can always go lower,'" John says in the opening moments of the trailer, setting the tone for the season to come.

Season 2 of Outer Banks premieres July 30 on Netflix.

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Stokes and Cline at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards back in May, and the pair opened up about what it was like shooting the second season while dating.

"Honestly, the writers pull from what we do, and so I think it's just made it more real -- which one can only hope," Cline shared. "We pull from our own chemistry as a group all the time in the show, in a scene, so I feel like it can only be better."

The pair went public with their romance last June, after season 1 of Outer Banks had premiered.

"I'm excited for the fans to see it and I'm excited for them to pick it apart as they do and find the little moments we've created," Stokes said. "But it's two different relationships and two different moments, so it's fun to bring them both together and find little moments but to keep them separate."