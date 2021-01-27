'OutDaughtered' Danielle Busby Reacts to Speculation She's Had a Tummy Tuck After Having Quintuplets

Danielle Busby is setting the record straight. The Outdaughtered star got candid with her fans during an Instagram Q&A, when one mom asked her if she had a tummy tuck after welcoming her now 5-year-old quintuplets.



"This question I get a lot. No, I have not had a tummy tuck. But I would not think any less of someone else wanting to get one," she replied, per In Touch. "I know the after body challenges our body faces after going through pregnancy, so if some other mom chose to have a tummy tuck, by all means… you do you."

Danielle and husband Adam Busby welcomed daughters Hazel, Riley, Parker, Ava and Olivia in 2015. The couple is also parents to 9-year-old daughter Blayke.

The mom of six, meanwhile, has previously opened up about her workout routine and the importance of making time for oneself.

"Ever find you just don’t have 'time' ? 👋🏻HELLO 👋🏻Welcome to my world," she wrote back in September. "Schedule and Routine are two things I live by daily...and no matter how you spend your day and all the #mamalife things we need to do, just remember everyday there is one thing you Mama’s NEED to remember and that IS 👉🏻YOU👈🏻❗️Whether it be a work out in the morning or a relaxing time in the tub at night..just remember YOU!"

"YOU can have YOU TIME! Refresh your mind, refresh your spirit and I believe it helps you be a better Mom, Wife and person!" she added.

Two of Danielle's daughters even joined her in some "yoga cool down" after an intense HIIT workout.

"I had some workout buddies this morning!" she shared in April. "I did a yoga cool down after and these two birds love yoga and did the whole session with me! They did so great!"

Danielle, meanwhile, has been battling a mystery illness for months now. Both she and her husband have taken to social media to share updates on her health, as well as ask for prayers.

"I am thanking YOU ALL for the extra prayers because I believe in the POWER of PRAYER and I am certain these prayers helped my outcome," she wrote earlier this month. "Though this was a result I was praying for (no surgery), this doesn’t mean this is the end to my current struggles. More test, lead to more doctors... but still no clear answer at the moment of what’s going on."

See more in the video below.