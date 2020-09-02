Oscars 2020: Here's Everyone Who's Presenting

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will have plenty of former Oscar winners hitting the stage!

Among those presenting on Sunday are three Saturday Night Live alums, Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Kristen Wiig. This is exciting news for fans who remember how hilarious it was at the 2013 Golden Globes when Ferrell and Wiig presented together, though Ferrell will most likely present with Louis-Dreyfus, his Downhill co-star, and Wiig with Gal Gadot, her Wonder Woman 1984 co-star.

Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock, Taika Waititi, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Mindy Kaling, Kelly Marie Tran, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph and Sigourney Weaver will also take the stage to present.

In addition to all of those celebs, last year's acting winners, Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek, will also be among those presenting during the ceremony. At the 2019 Oscars, the Best Supporting Actor and Actress awards went to Ali for his role in Green Book and King for If Beale Street Could Talk. As for the Best Actor and Actress honors, Malek won for Bohemian Rhapsody and Colman for The Favourite.

While it was not announced what awards the four stars are announcing, it's been the tradition in year's past that the actors who won the year prior present the acting accolades.

"We love the tradition of having the previous year’s Oscar-winning actors on stage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents," said show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain.

This year, those who are nominated for Best Actor include Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes). Best Actress nominees include Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renée Zellweger (Judy).

Best Supporting Actor nominations include Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino (The Irishman), Joe Pesci (The Irishman) and Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). As for Best Supporting Actress, Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Florence Pugh (Little Women) and Margot Robbie (Bombshell) are all nominated.

To find out who will become an Academy Award winner, tune in to the (once again, host-less) Oscars 2020, airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on ABC.