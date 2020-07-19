Orlando Bloom Says He Feels 'Powerless' In Emotional Post About Lost Dog Mighty

Orlando Bloom is holding out hope that his lost dog, Mighty, will be returned to him. The Carnival Row star shared a heartfelt post on Instagram on Sunday, opening up about how "powerless" he's felt since Mighty went missing. Bloom first revealed that his and Perry's miniature poodle was missing last Wednesday.

"I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open," Bloom captioned a slideshow of pics of himself with Mighty. "The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare."

"I feel powerless... maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times," he added.

Bloom continued, urging fans to "cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised. Trust it and don’t be afraid of love or the fear of losing love."

"Love is eternal. The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend,'" Bloom shared. "I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family. 🙏❤️⁣."

Last Wednesday, Bloom revealed that Mighty had gone missing in Montecito, California, where he and Katy Perry are currently preparing to welcome their first child together. The couple are also pet parents to another dog, Nugget, while Bloom is dad to 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr.

