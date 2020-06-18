Orlando Bloom Is Out for Revenge in 'Retaliation' Trailer (Exclusive)

Orlando Bloom is covered in tattoos and on a path of vengeance in his new movie, Retaliation -- and ET can exclusively debut the trailer.

The thriller stars Bloom as a demolitionist named Malky, who, while out drinking at a local pub, finds himself face to face with the man he holds responsible for a childhood trauma. Thus, he he sets out to make the man repent for his sins as Malky grapples with his past. Watch the trailer above.

"Forgive me, Father, for I have sinned," Bloom's Malky says during confession. "I have to hurt someone. I have to hurt someone severely."

"What are you here for?" the priest asks.

"Revenge," Malky replies.

As you may deduce from watching the trailer, Retaliation deals with sexual abuse within the church. Directors Ludwig and Paul Shammasian premiered the film at the 2017 Edinburgh Film Festival, where co-star Anne Reid won a prize for Best Performance in a British Feature.

Saban Films

Retaliation will be available digitally and on demand on July 24.