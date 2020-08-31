Oprah, Angelina Jolie, Kamala Harris & More Honor Chadwick Boseman in ABC's ‘A Tribute for a King’

Chadwick Boseman's life and legacy are being celebrated by some of his most famous friends and colleagues. Just two days after the actor died of colon cancer, ABC brought together many of Boseman's former co-stars to reflect on his impact and his friendship.

Robin Roberts hosted a 20/20 special on Sunday, "A Tribute for a King" -- which aired after the commerical-free TV premiere of Black Panther. It included tributes from stars including Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Winston Duke, Forest Whitaker, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Elizabeth Olsen, Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey, among others.

"I didn't have enough time with Chadwick. I mean that's a statement I know everyone is making, and everyone can make because he was here far too short," an emotional Cheadle shared in a video tribute.

"Chadwick was a deeply kind and gentle person and very present and thoughtful," Johansson reflected in her own video message. "And those qualities are all so present in his work."

Jeremy Renner addressed the actor in an emotional tribute, sharing, "Chadwick, my friend, you will forever be remembered by your warm smile, your kind heart and your fierce courageousness through great adversity."

Winfrey reflected fondly on Boseman's professionalism and grace, especially in his most challenging days, sharing, "The way he handled his life and managing cancer was such humility and grace and dignity, and lets us all know he was truly a super hero."

"He'll be remembered, cherished and loved in our hearts, not just for what he was able to offer on films but what he was able to give as a human being," she added. "It's not just a loss we are feeling. We are going to feel his absence."

Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris also honored Boseman's memory, and addressed his most recent message on Twitter before his death, in which he celebrated her nomination and encouraged his followers to vote.

"That his last tweet was to encourage people to exercise their right as citizens to vote, to participate in their democracy, born out of love of country, it's just so reflective of Chadwick," Harris shared.

Boseman's Black Panther co-star Winston Duke also shared a deeply touching message to his late friend, expressing, "You were the last person I thought would leave us and could not leave us so soon. I just -- you were not just my friend, my hero, you were my super hero and my Black Panther."

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie celebrated Boseman for embracing his position as a role model.

"He gave all of us and all of our children an example of a great, gracious and humble leader," Jolie shared.

Boseman's death was confirmed Friday in a message posted to his social media platforms. He was 43.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," reads the statement posted on his social media page.⁣ "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV. "

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," the statement continues. "It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side."

Boseman had never spoken publicly about his diagnosis, and the news came as a shock to many.

See the video below for more on the star's life and legacy.