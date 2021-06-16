On Set of 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' With Salma Hayek and Ryan Reynolds (Exclusive)

The titular hitman of the hilariously titled The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is Samuel L. Jackson's deadly Darius Kincaid, his wife is Salma Hayek's international con artist Sonia Kincaid and Ryan Reynolds rounds out the job descriptors as hapless bodyguard Michael Bryce. "He's actually kind of good at what he does," Reynolds told ET's Nischelle Turner on the set. "Even though he's just such a tiny, dumb man."

While each has their respective role to play in the sequel to 2017's The Hitman's Bodyguard, in real life? "I feel like Salma would be both the best hitman and the best bodyguard," Reynolds decides.

"It depends! If I'm the bodyguard of my kids, oh, get ready! There's no one better than me," Hayek says for her part. "But I don't know. If it's some stranger guy that's paying me? It's like, forget about it. I'm not taking a bullet. I'll run. Or hide, because I don't even like running."

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard reunites the lethal odd couple for another life-or-death mission, this time with Sonia at the center. "She and I are, theoretically, on our honeymoon. She's desperately trying to get pregnant and I'm desperately trying to help her get pregnant," Jackson teases. "And I get kidnapped by some people."

Having promised his therapist that he would give up bodyguarding, Michael is reluctantly dragged back into the fray to guard his murderous protectees and stop a madman (Antonio Banderas) from blowing up Europe. Morgan Freeman also joins the cast in an undisclosed role.

Watch the official trailer below:

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is in theaters on June 16, 2021.

Lionsgate