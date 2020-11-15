Olivia Wilde Shares Precious Photo of Her Kids Amid Split From Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde is focusing her kids amid her split from Jason Sudeikis. The Booksmart director took to Instagram on Saturday to share a cute pic of her children, who she called "my everythings."

Wilde and Sudeikis' 6-year-old son, Otis, strikes a pose with his arms extended in the photo on Wilde's Instagram Story, while his sister, 4-year-old Daisy, stands beside him, leaning on a white fence. The kids are seemingly dressed for horseback riding, as Wilde also shared a snap of herself with an equine friend.

Instagram

News of Wilde and Sudeikis' split broke on Friday, and while it came as a shock to many fans, a source told ET "there was absolutely no drama or scandal" involved in their breakup.

"They just didn’t work as a couple anymore," the source said of the pair, who had been together since 2011 and engaged since 2012.

"Of course their kids are their number one priority and at the forefront of any decision they make," the source said, explaining that they are both 100% involved in their kids’ lives.

Sudeikis, 45, and Wilde, 36, "adore each other and have nothing but the utmost respect for one another," according to ET's source. "They will continue to be each other’s biggest supporters, especially when it comes to parenting their children and their careers,” the source said. "They see each other all the time still."

During an interview with ET on Thursday, Sudeikis praised Wilde as she worked on her new film, Don't Worry Darling, which was shut down for two weeks after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

"It's amazing to see her resilience and she just works her butt off," Sudeikis said, ahead of his Thundergong! benefit concert for Steps of Faith Foundation. "She's editing the stuff they already shot. She's using her time and she has so many other projects in the works that she kicks ass that way."

See more in the video below.