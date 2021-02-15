Olivia Wilde Praises Harry Styles in Sweet Post Amid New Romance

Olivia Wilde can't help but praise Harry Styles!

The actress and filmmaker posted a black-and-white photo of her rumored boyfriend and male lead in her upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling. Wilde, who is wrapping her movie, began by sharing how most male actors aren't comfortable taking on supporting roles in "female-led films" before touching on Styles' skills and talent.

"Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films. The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories," Wilde began. "No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight."

"Enter: @harrystyles, our 'Jack'. Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice', but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity," she marveled. "He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards. 👊 #dontworrydarling."

Romance rumors between the two sparked in January after they were snapped holding hands at a wedding. The two have yet to speak out on their romance, but there's plenty of photos to prove that they are totally into one another.

In September, Styles replaced Shia LaBeouf in Don't Worry Darling, which centers on an unhappy housewife in the 1950s. Wilde told Vogue in November, she did a "happy dance" upon confirming Styles’ involvement.

"To me, he’s very modern and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has -- truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity -- is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world," she said of the former One Direction member. "I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that. It's pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence."

A source told ET in January that the two were growing close while working together.

"Olivia and Harry are together for long days on set and have gotten to know each other really well, so it's all very organic," the source told ET, adding that Wilde "wouldn't let a romantic relationship get in the way of a professional one, so anything they're doing is being done thoughtfully."

Another source told ET that the two were doing just fine balancing their relationship and their professional responsibilities. According to the source, it was important to Wilde that the vibe on her set is professional, collaborative and fun, nothing that their relationship was not a secret on set and wasn't going to get in the way of doing their job.

