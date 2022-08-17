Olivia Wilde Limiting Contact with Jason Sudeikis While Co-Parenting, Source Says

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are reportedly trying to limit contact with each other while navigating the escalating custody battle over their two children, a source told ET on Wednesday.

"Jason and Olivia have a very awkward relationship,” the source says. “They try to limit any direct contact with each other, but they both want what's best for their kids. They are trying to sort out a manageable, stable and healthy co-parenting routine and schedule for the sake of their children.”

Beyond the divorce, though, Wilde’s love life is thriving. “Olivia is totally smitten with Harry and in love,” the source adds. “They are both so supportive of each other, personally and professionally speaking, and they are really there for each other through everything."

The Don't Worry Darling director and Ted Lasso star currently find themselves in court fighting over where their two children -- Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5 -- will live. Wilde would like to be based in Los Angeles and potentially London, where Styles resides. Sudeikis wants to live with his kids in Brooklyn.

As if that wasn't already a challenging hurdle, there's also the manner in which Sudeikis' lawyers chose to serve Wilde custody papers, actions she deemed "were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard." Wilde also described being served custody papers while on stage at CinemaCon back in April as "the most aggressive manner possible."

Sudeikis claimed to have been unaware of the manner in which the papers would eventually be served. A rep at the time said that Sudeikis "had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."