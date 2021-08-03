Olivia Wilde Is 'Super Supportive' of Ex Jason Sudeikis Amid 'Ted Lasso' Success, Source Says

Olivia Wilde is "happy" with the current state of her and ex Jason Sudeikis' relationship, a source tells ET.

News broke back in November that Wilde, 36, and Sudeikis, 45, called off their engagement after seven years. The former pair -- who share two children together, son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4 -- now appear to be on good terms.

"All [Olivia's] ever wanted is for them to have a united front," the source says. "They are and always will be a family."

According to the source, the two are back to "being on the same page." The kids are their top priority, adds the source, noting that while they are both moving on with their lives, they are making a point of being supportive of one another.

"She is proud of Jason and supper supportive of him," the source says.

The news comes shortly after Wilde and Sudeikis publicly proved they were amicable over the weekend. While accepting the Best Comedy Series award for his Ted Lasso show at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Sudeikis thanked Wilde in his speech.

"Holy Smokes, OK," Sudeikis, rocking another stylish hoodie, said. "A great number of you have been so vocal about your enjoyment of this show and we've greatly appreciated it. I want to thank my kids, Otis and Daisy, and I want to thank their mom, Olivia, who had the initial idea for this as a TV show."

"She was like, 'You guys like doing that so much, you should do it as a movie or a TV show,' and she was right!" he continued. "This has been a whack-a** year, and this [show] has been a wonderful vessel to hear people's stories of forgiveness and redemption and healing and understanding."

Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins! @jasonsudeikis @hanwaddingham @brendanhunting @joekellyjk47 @VDOOZER! So happy for you guys. I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year. 🙌 — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) March 8, 2021

Wilde then took to Twitter to congratulate Sudeikis and the team, writing, "Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins!"

"So happy for you guys," she added. "I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year."

An additional source told ET last month that Sudeikis and Wilde have been working on rebuilding their friendship. Following their split, Wilde has since moved on with singer Harry Styles, while Sudeikis is dating British model Keeley Hazel.

"Jason was initially really hurt about Harry and Olivia's relationship, but now that he's doing his own thing, things between him and Olivia have gotten better," the source said. "They're rebuilding their friendship again and co-parenting together."

