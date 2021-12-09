Olivia Wilde Discusses Relationship with Harry Styles: 'I'm Happier Than I've Ever Been'

Olivia Wilde is opening up about one of the things that makes her “happy” -- Harry Styles! In a new interview with Vogue, where she appears as January’s cover star, the 37-year-old actress-director addresses the outside world’s latest obsession and criticism about her relationship with the “Watermelon Sugar” singer.

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” she tells the magazine. “But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matter to you is what's real, and what you love and who you love.”

Wilde continues, “In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us. I’m happier that I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier that I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that.”

In the interview, Wilde doesn’t address 27-year-old Styles by name and only makes mention to him as a “friend” who has recently traveled with her to her parent’s home in Washington, D.C. and gifted her a necklace (similar to the one he wears) with her children’s name on it.

Prior to her and Styles’ romance, Wilde and longtime partner Jason Sudeikis confirmed their split in November 2020. During their seven-year relationship, the pair welcomed two children, 7-year-old Otis and 5-year-old Daisy. Over the summer, Wilde and Styles were spotted on vacation in Italy on a yacht. It was this trip that she says garnered a lot of negative speculation about the attention she gives - - or doesn’t give - - to her children.

“Parenting forces you to be honest about how you live your life,” she tells Vogue. “It puts in sharp, clear focus decisions you’re making. I think we owe it to our children to be happy. They sense it. They’re so intuitive. The idea that you can trick your kids into thinking you’re happy is ludicrous.”

She adds, “It’s very easy to control women by using guilt and shame, and I have no time for misplaced guilt and shame. The work I’ve done personally in the last decade has been learning to have a voice, and taking my voice seriously.”

Wilde has been putting her happiness on display and supporting her boyfriend in the process. In November, the actress-director was spotted rocking a T-shirt from her boyfriend’s Love on Tour. Wilde also supported the pop star’s latest unisex nail polish and skincare line while wearing a T-shirt that had the brand’s name, Pleasing, across the front.

Styles stars in Wilde's latest film, Don’t Worry Darling, and she talks about casting him in the lead role of Jack.

“I cannot tell you how many men read the script and said, ‘Unless it’s a two-hander, unless I’m in as much—or more—of the script than she is, it’s not worth it,'" she tells Vogue. "And it’s not their fault. They’ve been raised with this kind of innate misogyny as a part of their society: ‘If I don’t take up enough space, I won’t seem valuable.’ Actresses—highly trained, highly valuable actresses—have appeared in supporting roles in countless films. We don’t think about it in terms of, ‘My role is not as big as his.’ It’s, ‘Oh, it’s a good role. It’s a role where I have a brain.'"

In June, a source gave ET an update on Wilde and Styles' romance. “They’re pretty low-key and have enjoyed being somewhat out of the public eye," the source said, adding that Wilde feels like she’s gotten even closer to Styles after having spent time in his home country of England.