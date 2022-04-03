Olivia Rodrigo Teases Upcoming Tour and Reveals Dream Collab With Brandi Carlile (Exclusive)

It's a historic night for Olivia Rodrigo and she's just happy to be invited! The 19-year-old superstar made her GRAMMY debut on Sunday and, according to her, she still can't believe it's happening.

Rodrigo's first-ever appearance at the awards show comes with a heady chance to win Best New Artist and Album of the Year for Sour, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Drivers License," as well as Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video for "Good 4 U."

"I feel very lucky that I get to do this," she shared when asked about her historic nominations, which, if she sweeps the Big 4, could earn her the honor of being the second woman and the second youngest ever to do so.

And while Rodrigo admitted that she "couldn't fathom" actually winning one of her nominations, there is another dream that could kick off during the awards show.

Telling ET that there are "so many people" she would love to collaborate with in the future, the singer revealed that she would love to work with Brandi Carlile one day.

"Brandi Carlile is performing tonight and she is a big inspiration," she admitted.

The Sour artist also revealed that she was embarking on her first-ever tour "literally" right after the GRAMMYs. The singer recently released a documentary film, Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film), on Disney+, which she shared that she created for fans to get the tour experience without having to leave their homes.

The film, which premiered on March 25, takes fans through Rodrigo's big year and the creation of her breakout hit, "Drivers License," which almost had a very different lyric in its lineup.

"We worked really hard on the film and I am going on tour literally the second we finish the GRAMMYs, so I wanted to give my fans who would not be able to make it to a concert something they can watch," she explained to ET. "You know, [give them] a little bit of new content. So, I am happy that we did that."

In addition to her nominations, she is set to take the stage during the ceremony to perform. She admitted that she was "so nervous" to go onstage but was keeping hope alive that her performance would "go off without a hitch."

"It's crazy, I have just watched the GRAMMYs religiously since I was so young and just to be here and perform up on that stage is such an honor," she added.

Earlier this month, the singer spoke to ET about taking the stage during music’s biggest night.

"It feels so exciting. I've dreamed about the GRAMMYs since I was a little girl," she said. "It's so exciting. And I'm so excited for the day, and I've just been a fan of it forever, and so, it's just gonna be so exciting to go there in the flesh."

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards is airing live tonight at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Keep checking back with ETonline.com for complete awards season coverage.