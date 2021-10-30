Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Why She Thought Joe Biden's Ice Cream Scoop Gift Was a Shoehorn

The gift Olivia Rodrigo received from President Joe Biden wasn't as strange as she initially thought. The 18-year-old pop star recently revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that the president gave her several gifts during her July visit to the White House, including an item she first believed to be a shoehorn.

"He gave me [aviator sunglasses], he gave me some M&Ms, and he also gave me a shoehorn, which was strange," she said. "Really. It had the presidential emblem on it. I'm serious. It's in my house. I didn't see it when he gave it to me. It was in a bag. I opened it up [later] and I was like, 'Oh, that's so cool.'"

Following her appearance on the late-night show, though, Rodrigo took to Instagram to reveal what the mysterious item actually was -- and who was to blame for her misunderstanding.

"thank u for having me @jimmykimmellive!!! also thank u to my mom who told me this president biden ice cream scoop was a shoe horn and let me repeat it on national television lolllll," Rodrigo wrote.

The teen also shared a snap of the gift in question, a silver ice cream scoop with the presidential emblem. Jimmy Kimmel Live's Instagram account commented on Rodrigo's post with the crying laughing emoji.

During her White House visit, Rodrigo met both the president and Dr. Anthony Fauci, as she encouraged young people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It was so crazy. It was such an honor to go, especially to support such an important cause that I feel so passionate about," she said on JKL. "That was amazing, and everyone was just so kind."

Rodrigo thought the White House was "the coolest place," though she was "so nervous" for her visit.

"I walk in there and there are all these plates that George Washington used to eat his dinner on, all this crazy stuff. I was scared I was going to sneeze and break a priceless artifact," she quipped. "It was crazy, but walked out and didn't break anything. Thank God."

While speaking the press room at the White House, Rodrigo spoke about the importance of getting vaccinated.

"It's important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site," she said, "which you can do more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov."