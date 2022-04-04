Olivia Rodrigo Drops and Breaks One of Her GRAMMYs, Mirrors a 2010 Taylor Swift Moment

But the 19-year-old singer-songwriter also shared plenty of laughs as she posed backstage with her three GRAMMYs. In a funny moment, Rodrigo accidentally dropped one of her awards onto the red carpet, causing it to break into two pieces. Rodrigo's shocked face was captured on camera as she reacted to the accident.

Fans were quick to point out the similarities between Rodrigo's moment and that of Taylor Swift at the 2010 GRAMMYs. At the time, Swift, now 32, was similarly in the press room after winning four trophies when she too dropped one of her awards.

David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Swift has a history of supporting Rodrigo ever since her debut single "drivers license" became a huge hit.

Prior to her big wins, Rodrigo spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, saying her focus was simply on being at her first GRAMMYs.

"I'm just, like, genuinely so excited just to be here and to watch all of the performers," she told ET. "If I won one, that would just be something I couldn't even fathom."

Rodrigo went on to win Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance for "drivers license," and Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour.

For more from the 2022 GRAMMYs, see below.