Olivia Newton-John Sends Love to John Travolta's Family Following Death of His Wife Kelly Preston

Olivia Newton-John is sending love to her Grease co-star, John Travolta.

Following the sad news that Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, died Sunday morning after a long battle with breast cancer, the singer and actress released a statement to ET. Preston, who was 57, is also survived by the two children she shared with Travolta -- daughter Ella, 20, and son Benjamin, 9. The couple's son, Jett, died in 2009 at the age of 16.

"Kelly was a radiant, warm and gentle spirit -- a loving, devoted wife, mother and sweet friend," Newton-John said in the statement. "My heart breaks for John, Ella and Ben. No words can express my sorrow for her family. Kelly's light shines on in her beautiful children.”

Travolta confirmed the news early Monday, sharing a heartbreaking post to his Instagram. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," the actor wrote, alongside a photo of his wife. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

"Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered," he added. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

While Travolta was privately dealing with Preston's health issues, he praised Newton-John for how she was handling her own battle with cancer in an interview with ET last August.

"She looks incredible," he marveled at the time. "She doesn't look any different than [she did] years ago, and I'm very proud of her."

"I'm very happy about Olivia," he added.

During an appearance on the Australian talk show The Project back in February, Newton-John said she was feeling "fantastic" amid her third cancer battle.

"I'm doing really well," she told the audience. "Thank you for your love and support, I really appreciate it."

"I believe your belief system is part of the healing," she added. "At my last MRI, which is an exam where they look inside, things are shrinking, going away, staying the same and I'm living well with it and I'm feeling great."

