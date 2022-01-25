Olivia Munn Condemns Racist Online Attack After AAPI Webinar Is Hacked and Targeted With Violent Images

Olivia Munn is condemning an anti-Asian hate attack directed at her and other participants taking part in a webinar to discuss that exact topic as "cowardly" and "unconscionable."

The 41-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to say that "while hosting a gathering of AAPI [Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders] women and allies in a conversation about how to stop anti-Asian hate, we were targeted by a Zoom bombing of horrific, violent, racially charged images and audio."

Munn said the abhorrent act "momentarily disrupted" the event that also featured the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum and the Asian-American beauty brand Cocokind. The actress said the event ultimately resumed "because these malicious acts will not stop the conversation."

"We were communing to celebrate, elevate and protect the AAPI community and we were subjected to a hate crime in real time," Munn said. "It was a cowardly and unconscionable act. But to be clear, the conversation WILL go on ... Cheap tactics like these won't stop our quest for equality, equity and to stop Asian hate.”

The incident has since been reported to the FBI. Munn also posted a staggering statistic to underscore the the rise in anti-Asian hate. According to a Harris Poll, 78 percent of AAPI women have been affected by anti-Asian racism, with the most commonly reported cases stemming from being called a racial slur (28%), feeling unsafe walking outside (26%) and experiencing discrimination or harassment at work (18%).

Just last year, Munn shared an impassioned message condemning the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes in the U.S., which skyrocketed at the start of the coronavirus outbreak and later fanned by bigoted rhetoric at the highest places in public office.

"Over the past few days I've found myself at a loss for words at the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes," Munn wrote in a moving Instagram post. "The racist, verbal and physical assaults have left my community fearful to step outside."

She continued, "These hate crimes have spiked since Covid and continue to increase even though we ask for help, even though we ask our fellow Americans to be outraged for us, even though we ask for more mainstream media coverage."

Sandra Oh also made a similar plea during a rally in Pittsburgh last year.