Oliver Hudson Reveals the Advice Kurt Russell Gave Him When His Acting Career Was Struggling (Exclusive)

Oliver Hudson is gearing up to go back to set to start production on the second season of his acclaimed crime drama, The Cleaning Lady. However, while he's enjoying the success of the show, Hudson is also reflecting on some sage advice he got when he was younger and was still "struggling" to find his footing in Hollywood.

Oliver opened up to ET at the Fox upfronts presentation in New York City on Tuesday, and spoke about the guidance he got while growing up in a house full of celebrities -- including his sister, Kate Hudson, his brother, Wyatt Russell, and his parents, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

"We grew up going to movie sets and so it was sort of a forgone conclusion that this is what we were all going to do, and essentially that is what we are all doing," Oliver, 45, shared. "Their advice honestly is just do what you love. If you don't love it, don't do it."

However, it was Kurt specifically who gave him some advice that changed things for him in a big way.

"When I was on my 24th birthday, I was sort of struggling as an actor trying to figure it out," he recalled. "Kate is a movie star, my parents are stars, I felt like a black sheep of sorts. I put that on myself. And [Kurt] said, 'Look, Oliver, you have to stop caring. Don't give a s**t what people think, how you look, all the stuff, you just do you.'"

"It's not an easy task, but I think that's the best advice because it frees you up, you know what I mean? It frees you up," Oliver added.

As for The Cleaning Lady, Oliver explained that the second season starts shooting in June, and he's excited to get back into filming.

"It's a happy time when anything gets picked up for another season these days. But I'll be honest. I knew it was [going to]," he shared. "As actors, we work and we watch and we're actors for hire and sometimes we have to do things that, you know, that pay the bills. This was something different. This was something real, something that had roots. It had a real message and I really loved it."

Oliver said that even his parents "loved it" when they watched, and got very "invested."

"My parents have never watched anything that I have done all the way through. A couple episodes, you know? That's how our family is," he shared. "But they were invested in this show, they binge-watched it. I got calls every time they finished an episode. So for me, that's the barometer."

For more on The Cleaning Lady, check out the video below.