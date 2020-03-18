Olga Kurylenko Says She's 'Feeling Better' After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Olga Kurylenko is "feeling better" days after her coronavirus diagnosis.

The actress and model, who revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, took to Instagram on Wednesday to update fans on how she was feeling.

"Hello everyone! I’m feeling better today. My fever is gone!" Kurylenko proudly shared, before answering some questions fans had asked her. "How do I know it’s coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive. What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE!"

"I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain. However, I do take vitamins and supplements. Please note that these vitamins do NOT cure Coronavirus but only help the immune system be stronger in order to fight!" she added, before listing the supplements she's been taking.

Kurylenko -- who is recovering in London -- thanked fans for their well wishes, and answered more questions about her diagnosis and treatment on Monday. "Why I’m not in hospital? Because hospitals are full and they are only taking patients that are struggling with life, if I understand correctly. I was told that if I get worse to call an ambulance," she explained. "Where I got tested? In the hospital when an ambulance took me there after I called because my fever was over 39."

"How did I get tested? They took a swab from my throat. Where did I get coronavirus? Impossible to know. It could be anywhere. I could have touched a taxi handle and gotten it from there. It’s on surfaces!" she continued. "For a week my temperature was stable 38. Sometimes up to 38.5. Today it’s come down 🙏."

Kurylenko is one of several stars to have tested positive for coronavirus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and more also recently revealed their diagnoses, and have been keeping fans updated on their recovery.

See more in the video below.