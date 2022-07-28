OG 'High School Musical' Stars Corbin Bleu & Monique Coleman Reunite at 'HSMTMTS' Season 3 Premiere

It was a Wildcat frenzy on the red carpet at the season 3 premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series! OG franchise stars Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman had a mini-reunion on Wednesday that would have any true-blue High School Musical fan feeling uber nostalgic.

Coleman posted a video of the two running into one another on her Instagram page, showing the duo sharing a sweet hug with HSM's "We're All in This Together" playing in the background. Coleman also posed with Bleu's wife, Sasha Clements, in the video and snuck in a selfie with the couple posing behind her.

"I had the best time at the Season 3 Premiere of @highschoolmusicalseries," the actress captioned her video. "I always love hanging out with my loves @corbinbleu & @sashclements + seeing my #disney family! #onceawildcatalwaysawildcat"

Bleu joined the HSMTMTS ensemble for season 3, following in the footsteps of past HSM grads Lucas Grabeel and Kacey Stroh -- who both appeared in the first season -- where he plays a heightened version of himself.

Unlike previous seasons, which were set at East High in Salt Lake City, Utah, the new installment moves the Wildcats to sunny California, where they'll sing and dance their way at Camp Shallow Lake, a family-owned sleepaway camp. The Wildcats and their fellow campers put on a "high-stakes" production of Frozen and determine who is "best in show."

Although Coleman hasn't appeared on the spinoff series, Bleu and fellow guest star Jason Earles previously told ET that she would be the perfect candidate for a future cameo.

"I'm a huge Monique fan and I know [Corbin] loves working with Monique," Earles said earlier this month when asked by ET which Disney Channel star should guest on the show next.

Bleu agreed, saying, "I'm with you on that one, and I know that she, I don't want to speak for her, but I'm pretty sure that she would love to be a part of it too."

The HSM alum also pointed out how the new season of HSMTMTS calls back to the classic Disney Channel days, featuring music from Camp Rock, which starred Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers, as well as the High School Musical franchise.

"It still does mean so much to all of us, but I think what's great about... season 3 [is] we hark back to our Disney Channel Games days," Bleu said, recalling how the competition series brought together stars from various Disney Channel shows and films. "And when you think back to the time we were on Disney, all the different shows that we're on, we would all cross paths. You think about the Jonas Brothers, you think about Raven and the Cheetah Girls, and all of them, we all [grew] up in that machine together. So, I feel like there could be a lot of different opportunities [for guest stars]. But I think Monique is such a great choice."

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is streaming now on Disney+.